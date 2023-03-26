Deni Avdija will hope to make a difference for the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Toronto Raptors.

In his last action, a 136-124 win over the Spurs, Avdija had 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

In this article, we dig into Avdija's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 8.9 8.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.4 6.8 Assists 4.5 2.7 3.7 PRA 26.5 18 19.3 PR 22.5 15.3 15.6 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.1



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Avdija's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101.0 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked fourth in the NBA, allowing 112.0 points per contest.

On the glass, the Raptors have given up 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have conceded 26.2 per game, 25th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the league.

Deni Avdija vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 3/2/2023 28 6 9 3 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.