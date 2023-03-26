Corey Kispert and the Washington Wizards take on the Toronto Raptors at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Kispert, in his most recent game (March 24 win against the Spurs) produced 26 points.

Below, we break down Kispert's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.1 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 2.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA 18.5 14.1 18.5 PR 17.5 12.9 17.2 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Raptors

Kispert is responsible for taking 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.3 per game.

Kispert is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Kispert's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.

The Raptors allow 112 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors have given up 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

Allowing 26.2 assists per game, the Raptors are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Raptors give up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Corey Kispert vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 35 12 4 1 4 0 0 3/2/2023 24 10 3 1 2 0 0

