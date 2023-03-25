Saturday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Virginia Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

The Hokies are coming off of a 72-60 victory against South Dakota State in their last outing on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers took down the No. 9-ranked LSU Lady Tigers, 69-67, on March 4, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (11).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while allowing 56.4 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +516 scoring differential overall.

Virginia Tech's offense has been worse in ACC matchups this year, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.

The Hokies are posting 75.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (67.1).

In home games, Virginia Tech is ceding 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than in away games (61.9).

The Hokies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 67.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.4 points fewer than the 72.1 they've scored this season.

Tennessee Performance Insights