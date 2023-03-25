Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Virginia Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.
The Hokies are coming off of a 72-60 victory against South Dakota State in their last outing on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hokies defeated the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils, 58-37, on March 4.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers took down the No. 9-ranked LSU Lady Tigers, 69-67, on March 4, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (11).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee is 10-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while allowing 56.4 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +516 scoring differential overall.
- Virginia Tech's offense has been worse in ACC matchups this year, averaging 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.
- The Hokies are posting 75.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (67.1).
- In home games, Virginia Tech is ceding 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than in away games (61.9).
- The Hokies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 67.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.4 points fewer than the 72.1 they've scored this season.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers put up 77.4 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 65.8 per contest (218th in college basketball). They have a +421 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee has scored 76.5 points per game in SEC action, and 77.4 overall.
- At home, the Lady Volunteers average 79.4 points per game. Away, they average 76.4.
- At home, Tennessee concedes 61.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 71.4.
- The Lady Volunteers are posting 79.5 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.4.
