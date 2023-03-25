Saturday's contest at Climate Pledge Arena has the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 win for Virginia Tech, so expect a competitive matchup.

Last time out, the Hokies won on Sunday 72-60 against South Dakota State.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

  • On March 4, the Hokies captured their best win of the season, a 58-37 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Hokies have the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (13).
  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
  • 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
  • 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 17) on January 12
  • 75-67 over Louisville (No. 17) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

  • Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers registered their signature win of the season, a 69-67 victory.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most defeats.
  • Tennessee has 10 wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
  • 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2
  • 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
  • 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

  • The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +516 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 56.4 per outing (21st in college basketball).
  • Virginia Tech's offense has been less effective in ACC contests this year, scoring 68.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.
  • The Hokies put up 75.5 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, Virginia Tech is surrendering 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than in road games (61.9).
  • The Hokies' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points a contest compared to the 72.1 they've averaged this season.

Tennessee Performance Insights

  • The Lady Volunteers outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game (posting 77.4 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and conceding 65.8 per outing, 218th in college basketball) and have a +421 scoring differential.
  • Tennessee has averaged 0.9 fewer points in SEC play (76.5) than overall (77.4).
  • The Lady Volunteers score 79.4 points per game at home, and 76.4 away.
  • At home, Tennessee gives up 61.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 71.4.
  • The Lady Volunteers have played better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 79.5 points per contest, 2.1 more than their season average of 77.4.

