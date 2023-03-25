Saturday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Virginia Tech securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 25.

The Hokies are coming off of a 72-60 victory against South Dakota State in their most recent game on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies' signature win of the season came in a 58-37 victory versus the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on March 4.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Virginia Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers captured their signature win of the season on March 4, when they beat the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-67.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Tennessee has 10 wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +516 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. They're putting up 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Offensively, Virginia Tech is putting up 68.9 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (72.1 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Hokies have fared better in home games this season, posting 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in road games.

In home games, Virginia Tech is ceding 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than away from home (61.9).

In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been racking up 67.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Tennessee Performance Insights