The Pittsburgh Penguins (35-27-10) and Washington Capitals (34-31-8) play at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Penguins fell to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 6-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Capitals have a 4-4-2 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 41 total goals (nine power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 26.5%) while allowing 34 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Capitals vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Penguins 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-135)

Penguins (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.9)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have posted a record of 8-8-16 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 34-31-8.

Washington has earned 27 points (11-6-5) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals scored only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Washington has earned eight points (2-14-4 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Capitals have earned 66 points in their 41 games with more than two goals scored.

Washington has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has recorded 36 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 10-15-6 to record 26 points.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 16th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.16 17th 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.07 13th 5th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 25th 33.1 Shots Allowed 30.5 10th 15th 21.5% Power Play % 21.8% 14th 15th 79.4% Penalty Kill % 83.1% 6th

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

