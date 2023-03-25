The Pittsburgh Penguins (35-27-10) host the Washington Capitals (34-31-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Penguins fell to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-145) Capitals (+125) 6.5

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won 13, or 34.2%, of the 38 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington has gone 5-12, a 29.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington has played 32 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Capitals vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 230 (16th) Goals 231 (14th) 232 (18th) Goals Allowed 224 (13th) 53 (9th) Power Play Goals 49 (15th) 47 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (1st)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.

The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 2.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5 goals.

The Capitals' 231 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Capitals have allowed 224 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th.

Their +7 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

