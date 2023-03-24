The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) on March 24, 2023.

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Info

Wizards Stats Insights

  • The Wizards are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • Washington has an 18-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.5% from the field.
  • The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 14th.
  • The 112.7 points per game the Wizards average are 9.5 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.2).
  • When Washington scores more than 122.2 points, it is 8-3.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

  • The Wizards are scoring 113.1 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 112.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively Washington has played worse at home this season, allowing 113.9 points per game, compared to 113.5 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, the Wizards are making 1.9 more treys per game (12.1) than in away games (10.2). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Wizards Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Bradley Beal Out Knee
Kyle Kuzma Out Ankle

