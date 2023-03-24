On Friday, March 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the San Antonio Spurs (19-54) will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Washington Wizards (32-41), airing at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSW.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW

NBCS-DC and BSSW Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Wizards have a -75 scoring differential, putting up 112.7 points per game (23rd in the league) and giving up 113.7 (16th in the NBA).

The Spurs have a -731 scoring differential, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 112.1 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 122.2 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 224.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 235.9 combined points per game, 7.9 more points than this contest's over/under.

Washington has compiled a 33-38-2 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has covered 30 times in 73 chances against the spread this year.

Wizards and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +80000 - Spurs - - +3000

