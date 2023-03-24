The Washington Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis included, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 118-104 loss to the Nuggets, Porzingis had 25 points.

Let's look at Porzingis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 23.0 23.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 7.6 Assists 3.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 40.5 34 34.2 PR 37.5 31.4 31.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 15.4% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

He's put up 5.5 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.

The Spurs give up 122.2 points per game, worst in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 17th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 30 17 9 7 1 5 3

