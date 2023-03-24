On Friday, March 24, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-14.5) 227.5 -1150 +750 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-15.5) 227.5 -1200 +775 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-14.5) 227.5 -1250 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mavericks (-12.5) - -1000 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks average 113.9 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.4 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +34 scoring differential overall.
  • The Hornets have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.4 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -467 scoring differential.
  • The two teams average 225 points per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 230.8 combined points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Dallas has covered 27 times in 73 games with a spread this season.
  • Charlotte has put together a 31-41-2 record against the spread this year.

Hornets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hornets - - -
Mavericks +3000 +1300 -250

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hornets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.