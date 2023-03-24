Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

Hayward, in his most recent game (March 23 loss against the Pelicans) put up 12 points and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Hayward, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.3 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4 Assists 4.5 4 5.3 PRA 26.5 22.6 22.4 PR 21.5 18.6 17.1 3PM 1.5 1 0.9



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Gordon Hayward has made 5.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.5% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.3 threes per game, or 6.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hayward's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Giving up 113.4 points per game, the Mavericks are the 15th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks allow 24.6 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks have allowed 11 makes per game, best in the league.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2021 30 17 6 6 4 0 0

