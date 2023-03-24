Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Avdija put up 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-104 loss versus the Nuggets.

Below we will dive into Avdija's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.7 8.4 Rebounds 7.5 6.3 6.3 Assists 3.5 2.6 3.3 PRA 25.5 17.6 18 PR 21.5 15 14.7 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.0



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Spurs

Avdija has taken 7.2 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 105 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122.2 points per contest, the Spurs are the worst squad in the league defensively.

The Spurs allow 44.8 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 27th in the league, allowing 26.3 per game.

The Spurs are the 17th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 33 25 9 1 2 1 1

