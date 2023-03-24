Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates face off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Gafford totaled six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-104 loss against the Nuggets.

We're going to examine Gafford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.5 7.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 4.7 Assists -- 1.0 1.4 PRA 20.5 14.8 13.6 PR 18.5 13.8 12.2



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Spurs

Gafford is responsible for taking 5.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.

Gafford's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 101 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 122.2 points per game, which is the worst in the NBA.

Giving up 44.8 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 26.3 per game, 27th in the league.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2022 29 17 6 3 0 1 0 11/29/2021 22 11 10 3 0 1 0

