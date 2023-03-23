The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) on Thursday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Arena and airing on CBS.

UConn vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42%).

UConn has a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Huskies are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 117th.

The Huskies score 11.1 more points per game (78.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

UConn has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

This season, Arkansas has a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.9% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at sixth.

The Razorbacks score 9.6 more points per game (74.3) than the Huskies allow (64.7).

Arkansas is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn averages 83.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

The Huskies are giving up 63.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (65.8).

UConn is draining 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

Arkansas is scoring more points at home (76.3 per game) than away (68.9).

At home the Razorbacks are allowing 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are on the road (73.4).

Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Marquette L 70-68 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Iona W 87-63 MVP Arena 3/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 70-55 MVP Arena 3/23/2023 Arkansas - T-Mobile Arena

Arkansas Schedule