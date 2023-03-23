The Charlotte Hornets, Kelly Oubre Jr. included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 20, Oubre put up 28 points and four steals in a 115-109 win versus the Pacers.

In this article we will look at Oubre's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.5 23.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 5.6 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA 28.5 26.8 30.1 PR 27.5 25.7 29.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.7



Kelly Oubre Jr. Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Oubre's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Pelicans are the 14th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pelicans are eighth in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.8 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 16th in the NBA, conceding 12.3 makes per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 30 15 4 0 2 0 2

