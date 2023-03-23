Hornets vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - March 23
Heading into a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (35-37), the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 23 at Smoothie King Center.
The Hornets' last contest on Monday ended in a 115-109 victory against the Pacers. In the Hornets' win, Kelly Oubre Jr. led the team with 28 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5.0
|3.4
|1.6
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|23.3
|6.4
|8.4
|Mark Williams
|C
|Out
|Thumb
|8.2
|6.4
|0.4
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSE
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets score an average of 111.3 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 113.0 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 16-13 when it scores more than 113.0 points.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets are scoring 102.8 points per contest, 8.5 fewer points than their season average (111.3).
- Charlotte makes 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3.
- The Hornets rank 26th in the NBA with 109.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 22nd defensively with 113.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-9
|225
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.