Dennis Smith Jr.'s Charlotte Hornets take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 115-109 win over the Pacers, Smith put up two points, six assists and two steals.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.6 9.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 4.3 Assists 5.5 4.7 6.1 PRA 18.5 16.3 19.4 PR 12.5 11.6 13.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Pelicans

Smith has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 6.4% and 5.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smith's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 113.0 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Pelicans have conceded 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have allowed 24.8 per game, 11th in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 22 10 2 4 2 0 3

