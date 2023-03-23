Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (33-31-8) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) at home on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-255)
|Blackhawks (+215)
|6
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won 19 of their 32 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.4%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -255 or shorter, Washington has a record of 3-2 (winning 60.0%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Capitals have an implied win probability of 71.8%.
- Washington's 72 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 39 times.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|225 (18th)
|Goals
|173 (32nd)
|223 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|247 (24th)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|34 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|47 (21st)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington hit the over in six of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Capitals' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Capitals' goals per game average is two higher than their season-long average.
- The Capitals' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 225 total, which makes them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Capitals rank 15th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (223 total) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (+2) ranks them 18th in the NHL.
