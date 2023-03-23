The Washington Capitals (33-31-8, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) at Capital One Arena. The game on Thursday, March 23 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI.

Over the past 10 games, the Capitals are 4-4-2 while totaling 38 goals against 35 goals given up. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (21.2%).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Capitals 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-295)

Capitals (-295) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-2.4)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have finished 8-8-16 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 33-31-8.

Washington has 27 points (11-6-5) in the 22 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Capitals scored only one goal, they've finished 1-9-0 (two points).

Washington has finished 2-14-4 in the 20 games this season when it scored two goals (registering eight points).

The Capitals are 30-6-4 in the 40 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 64 points).

In the 29 games when Washington has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 36 points after finishing 16-9-4.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 10-15-6 to record 26 points.

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.13 Goals Scored 2.47 32nd 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.53 25th 17th 31.5 Shots 26.7 31st 9th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34 28th 15th 21.3% Power Play % 16.6% 28th 6th 82.7% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 20th

Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

