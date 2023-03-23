How to Watch the Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Capitals will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, March 23, with the Capitals having dropped three straight games.
You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI to see the Blackhawks look to defeat the Capitals.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/13/2022
|Blackhawks
|Capitals
|7-3 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals rank 15th in goals against, giving up 223 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Capitals rank 18th in the league with 225 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|66
|40
|29
|69
|44
|26
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|71
|17
|36
|53
|35
|38
|49.7%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|71
|12
|39
|51
|53
|39
|48.1%
|T.J. Oshie
|54
|19
|16
|35
|24
|41
|46.4%
|Rasmus Sandin
|61
|5
|27
|32
|44
|21
|-
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks give up 3.5 goals per game (247 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- With 173 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|70
|20
|13
|33
|26
|30
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|60
|10
|21
|31
|56
|44
|-
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|69
|14
|13
|27
|40
|47
|40.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|44
|8
|17
|25
|16
|28
|50%
