Wizards vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - March 22
See the injury report for the Washington Wizards (32-40), which currently has two players listed (including Bradley Beal), as the Wizards ready for their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (48-24) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Wizards' last game was a 122-112 loss to the Magic on Tuesday. Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-leading 30 points for the Wizards in the loss.
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|23.2
|3.9
|5.4
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|21.2
|7.3
|3.7
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: None
Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
Wizards Season Insights
- The Wizards put up an average of 112.8 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nuggets allow.
- Washington is 25-14 when it scores more than 112.9 points.
- In their past 10 games, the Wizards are tallying 110 points per game, compared to their season average of 112.8.
- Washington makes 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), while its opponents have made 11.9 on average.
- The Wizards rank 18th in the NBA with 111.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 24th defensively with 114.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-8
|226.5
