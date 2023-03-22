The Washington Wizards (32-40) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played 32 games this season that have had more than 227.5 combined points scored.
  • Washington's games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, Washington has compiled a 34-37-0 record against the spread.
  • The Wizards have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (34.8%) in those contests.
  • This season, Washington has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 37 51.4% 116.6 229.4 112.9 226.5 230.1
Wizards 32 44.4% 112.8 229.4 113.6 226.5 226

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, with a 3-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Wizards have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • Washington has been better against the spread on the road (19-18-0) than at home (15-19-0) this year.
  • The Wizards score an average of 112.8 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nuggets allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.9 points, Washington is 26-13 against the spread and 25-14 overall.

Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 39-33 16-13 35-37
Wizards 34-37 6-6 37-35

Wizards vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Wizards
116.6
Points Scored (PG)
 112.8
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
31-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-13
40-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-14
112.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
28-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
31-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16

