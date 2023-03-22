Wizards vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (32-40) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (48-24). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Wizards matchup.
Wizards vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wizards vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-7)
|228.5
|-275
|+230
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|228.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-7)
|228.5
|-278
|+230
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|-
|-260
|+220
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wizards vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +270 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.6 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 112.9 per outing (12th in the league).
- The Wizards put up 112.8 points per game (22nd in league) while allowing 113.6 per contest (16th in NBA). They have a -61 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 229.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this game's total.
- These two teams together allow 226.5 points per game, two fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has covered 38 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.
- Washington is 33-37-2 ATS this year.
Wizards and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+70000
|+1400
|Nuggets
|+800
|+340
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Wizards? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.