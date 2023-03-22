Monte Morris plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 122-112 loss to the Magic (his most recent action) Morris posted 14 points and eight assists.

We're going to look at Morris' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Monte Morris Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 8.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.0 Assists 5.5 5.2 4.6 PRA 19.5 18.9 17.5 PR 14.5 13.7 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Monte Morris Insights vs. the Nuggets

Morris is responsible for taking 7.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Morris' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.1.

The Nuggets are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 112.9 points per game.

Allowing 40.2 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 21st in the NBA, giving up 25.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 11.5 makes per game.

Monte Morris vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 28 20 0 7 4 0 1

