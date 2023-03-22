The Washington Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis included, take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 122-112 loss against the Magic, Porzingis put up 30 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Porzingis' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.9 23.7 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 7.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 34.5 33.9 34.4 PR 31.5 31.3 31.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Nuggets

Porzingis is responsible for attempting 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.6 per game.

He's attempted 5.5 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.9 points per contest, which is 12th-best in the league.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, conceding 40.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.9 per contest, 21st in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are fourth in the league, conceding 11.5 makes per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2022 23 16 7 1 0 3 0 11/15/2021 33 29 11 3 5 1 2

