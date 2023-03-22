Bradley Beal's Washington Wizards take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 122-112 loss to the Magic (his previous game) Beal posted 16 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Beal, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.2 24.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.2 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.7 PRA 34.5 32.5 35.3 PR 28.5 27.1 29.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Bradley Beal Insights vs. the Nuggets

Beal is responsible for taking 14.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.6 per game.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Beal's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.1.

Defensively, the Nuggets are 12th in the league, giving up 112.9 points per game.

Giving up 40.2 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 25.9 per game, 21st in the NBA.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the fourth-ranked team in the league.

Bradley Beal vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2021 39 19 3 10 2 1 0

