Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (29-43) host the Washington Wizards (32-39) at Amway Center on March 21, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards are shooting 48.5% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 47.8% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

Washington is 21-17 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 14th.

The Wizards put up an average of 112.8 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 114.4 the Magic allow to opponents.

Washington is 20-13 when it scores more than 114.4 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards score more points per game at home (113.4) than away (112.3), but also give up more at home (113.8) than away (113.3).

At home the Wizards are averaging 25.8 assists per game, one more than away (24.8).

Wizards Injuries