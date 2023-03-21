Orlando (29-43) and Washington (32-39) play at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-DC. The matchup is posted as a pick 'em.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC

BSFL and NBCS-DC Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Wizards vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: - Wizards 114 - Magic 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 0)

Wizards (+ 0) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



The Magic (38-31-3 ATS) have covered the spread 52.8% of the time, 7.7% more often than the Wizards (32-37-2) this year.

As a 0-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Washington is 20-24-2 against the spread compared to the 5-10 ATS record Orlando puts up as a 0-point favorite.

Orlando and its opponents have exceeded the point total 50% of the time this season (36 out of 72). That's more often than Washington and its opponents have (34 out of 71).

The Magic have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-9) this season, better than the .356 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-29).

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington is 22nd in the league in points scored (112.8 per game) and 16th in points allowed (113.5).

This season the Wizards are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.2 per game.

The Wizards make 11.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 21st and 18th, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, Washington has attempted 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.3% of Washington's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26.7% have been 3-pointers.

