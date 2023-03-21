The Washington Capitals (33-31-7) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-41-7, losers of three in a row) at Capital One Arena. The contest on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-250) Blue Jackets (+210) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have put together a 19-12 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Washington has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Capitals a 71.4% chance to win.

Washington and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 30 of 71 games this season.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 219 (18th) Goals 181 (29th) 216 (13th) Goals Allowed 266 (30th) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 33 (29th) 33 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (22nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Capitals with DraftKings.

Capitals Advanced Stats

Washington went over in six of its last 10 games.

The Capitals have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals are putting up 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Capitals are ranked 18th in the league with 219 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Capitals rank 13th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (216 total) in league action.

They're ranked 17th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.