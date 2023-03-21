Having dropped three straight, the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH, so tune in to take in the action.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC+, and BSOH
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/31/2023 Blue Jackets Capitals 4-3 (F/OT) WAS
1/8/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 1-0 WAS
1/5/2023 Blue Jackets Capitals 6-2 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals rank 13th in goals against, giving up 216 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Capitals' 219 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Capitals have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 65 39 29 68 43 26 42.9%
Dylan Strome 70 17 35 52 33 37 49.7%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 70 12 39 51 52 39 47.8%
T.J. Oshie 53 18 15 33 22 41 46.1%
Rasmus Sandin 60 5 26 31 42 20 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets allow 3.9 goals per game (266 in total), 30th in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets have 181 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 67 17 46 63 45 42 -
Patrik Laine 54 22 28 50 38 24 32.4%
Boone Jenner 58 23 17 40 23 24 55.2%
Jack Roslovic 66 7 29 36 38 26 45.2%
Kent Johnson 66 14 19 33 31 20 26.7%

