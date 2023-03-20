DaQuan Smith is one of the players to watch on Monday at 5:00 PM ET, when the San Jose State Spartans (21-13) match up with the Radford Highlanders (20-14) at Ocean Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Radford vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Radford's Last Game

In its most recent game, Radford beat Tarleton State on Sunday, 72-70 in OT. Smith scored a team-high 20 points (and chipped in one assist and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DaQuan Smith 20 2 1 2 0 3 Shaquan Jules 16 6 1 0 1 0 Bryan Antoine 13 3 3 3 0 3

Radford Players to Watch

Smith is the Highlanders' top scorer (14.0 points per game) and assist man (1.7), and posts 3.2 rebounds.

Josiah Jeffers is registering a team-leading 3.9 assists per contest. He's also delivering 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 38.2% of his shots from the field.

The Highlanders get 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bryan Antoine.

Justin Archer is the Highlanders' top rebounder (7.0 per game), and he delivers 7.7 points and 0.6 assists.

Shaquan Jules gets the Highlanders 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Radford Top Performers (Last 10 Games)