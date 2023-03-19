The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 5:00 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies give up.

When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.

Virginia Tech has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.

The Hokies score 11.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Jackrabbits allow (60.2).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 60.2 points, it is 23-1.

South Dakota State has a 22-4 record when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.

The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.

The Jackrabbits' 44.2 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Hokies have given up.

