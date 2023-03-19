The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 5:00 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies give up.
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.
  • Virginia Tech has a 23-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.
  • The Hokies score 11.9 more points per game (72.1) than the Jackrabbits allow (60.2).
  • When Virginia Tech scores more than 60.2 points, it is 23-1.
  • South Dakota State has a 22-4 record when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
  • The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.
  • The Jackrabbits' 44.2 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Hokies have given up.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Duke W 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum
3/5/2023 Louisville W 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Chattanooga W 58-33 Cassell Coliseum
3/19/2023 South Dakota State - Cassell Coliseum

