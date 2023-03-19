Sunday's game at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) at 5:00 PM ET on March 19. Our computer prediction projects a 71-63 win for Virginia Tech, who are favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Hokies won on Friday 58-33 over Chattanooga.

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, South Dakota State 63

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies took down the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a 61-45 win on February 16, which was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 9-4 (.692%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Virginia Tech has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 23

68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 1

Virginia Tech Performance Insights