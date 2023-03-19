Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Sunday's game at Cassell Coliseum has the Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) at 5:00 PM ET on March 19. Our computer prediction projects a 71-63 win for Virginia Tech, who are favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Hokies won on Friday 58-33 over Chattanooga.
Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Virginia Tech vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, South Dakota State 63
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies took down the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a 61-45 win on February 16, which was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 9-4 (.692%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
- Virginia Tech has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 61-59 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 23
- 68-65 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 1
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game with a +504 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.1 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allow 56.3 per outing (22nd in college basketball).
- With 68.9 points per game in ACC tilts, Virginia Tech is putting up 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.1 PPG).
- The Hokies are putting up 75.8 points per game this season at home, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (67.1).
- Virginia Tech is allowing 52.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.1 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (61.9).
- On offense, the Hokies have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.8 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 72.1 they've racked up over the course of this season.
