The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together an 18-13-2 record against the spread this year.

Gaels games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 UConn is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (ninth-best).

The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +1500.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +1500 moneyline odds, is 6.2%.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Gaels' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 44th-biggest change among all teams.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

