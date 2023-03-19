Shamir Bogues and Justin Archer are two players to watch when the Tarleton State Texans (17-16) and the Radford Highlanders (19-14) meet at Ocean Center on Sunday. Gametime is slated for 4:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Radford vs. Tarleton State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Radford's Last Game

In its most recent game, Radford fell to Campbell on Saturday, 72-71. Its high scorer was DaQuan Smith with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DaQuan Smith 22 1 1 0 0 5 Bryan Antoine 13 2 1 1 2 3 Josiah Jeffers 9 3 4 2 0 1

Radford Players to Watch

Smith is the Highlanders' top scorer (13.8 points per game), and he averages 1.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Archer is averaging a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 7.7 points and 0.6 assists, making 63.1% of his shots from the floor.

Josiah Jeffers is the Highlanders' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he puts up 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The Highlanders receive 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bryan Antoine.

Shaquan Jules is posting 7.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 67.9% of his shots from the field.

Radford Top Performers (Last 10 Games)