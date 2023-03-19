Sunday's game features the Radford Highlanders (19-14) and the Tarleton State Texans (17-16) clashing at Ocean Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Radford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 19.

The matchup has no line set.

Radford vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Radford vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 69, Tarleton State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-0.0)

Radford (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Tarleton State's record against the spread so far this season is 13-15-0, and Radford's is 14-14-0. The Texans have hit the over in 12 games, while Highlanders games have gone over 13 times. Tarleton State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests, while Radford has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game, with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.7 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and give up 64.9 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Radford averages 30.7 rebounds per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Radford hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 36.1% rate (74th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

Radford has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.1 per game (101st in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (93rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.