The Wisconsin Badgers (18-14) play the Liberty Flames (27-8) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on ESPN2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Liberty Moneyline

Liberty vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Liberty has compiled a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.

The Flames have been an underdog by 2 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Wisconsin has compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.