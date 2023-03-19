NCAA Tournament action on March 19 includes eight Second Round contests, with No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 4 UConn being one of the day's best matchups. Keep reading for more info on betting odds, game times, and details on how to watch today's March Madness games.

Watch select March Madness games live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.

Second Round Odds and How to Watch

No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 3 Xavier Musketeers

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Xavier

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pittsburgh vs Xavier Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats

Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch Kentucky vs Kansas State

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Kentucky vs Kansas State Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Michigan State vs Marquette

TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Michigan State vs Marquette Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs UConn

TV: TNT

Saint Mary's (CA) vs UConn Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

No. 6 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 3 Baylor Bears

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch Creighton vs Baylor

TV: TBS

Creighton vs Baylor Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Florida Atlantic

TV: truTV

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

How to Watch Miami vs Indiana

TV: TNT

Miami vs Indiana Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch TCU vs Gonzaga

TV: TBS

TCU vs Gonzaga Odds

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and place your bet on this game!

Odds are current as of March 19 at 6:37 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.