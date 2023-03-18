The Sacramento Kings (42-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) after winning six road games in a row.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 49.3% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

Washington has put together a 20-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.

The Wizards' 112.7 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings give up.

Washington is 15-7 when it scores more than 118.2 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards score 113.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 113.2 per game, 0.1 fewer points than away (113.3).

The Wizards pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.8).

Wizards Injuries