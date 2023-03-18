How to Watch the Wizards vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (42-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) after winning six road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wizards vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Watch Kings vs. Wizards with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 49.3% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Washington has put together a 20-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.3% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 25th.
- The Wizards' 112.7 points per game are 5.5 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings give up.
- Washington is 15-7 when it scores more than 118.2 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards score 113.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (112.3). Defensively they allow 113.2 per game, 0.1 fewer points than away (113.3).
- Washington allows 113.2 points per game at home, and 113.3 away.
- The Wizards pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.8).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyle Kuzma
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.