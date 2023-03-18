Wizards vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (42-27) visit the Washington Wizards (32-38) after winning six road games in a row. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 235.5.
Wizards vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|235.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 20 games this season that ended with a point total above 235.5 points.
- Washington has a 226-point average over/under in its outings this season, 9.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Washington's ATS record is 34-36-0 this season.
- The Wizards have been victorious in 16, or 36.4%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has won eight of its 23 games, or 34.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Wizards vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|37
|53.6%
|120.9
|233.6
|118.2
|231.4
|235.9
|Wizards
|20
|28.6%
|112.7
|233.6
|113.2
|231.4
|225.9
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Wizards have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.
- This year, Washington is 15-18-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-18-0 ATS (.514).
- The Wizards score an average of 112.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Washington is 15-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall when it scores more than 118.2 points.
Wizards vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|39-30
|13-11
|34-35
|Wizards
|34-36
|12-14
|35-35
Wizards vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Wizards
|120.9
|112.7
|1
|23
|32-15
|15-7
|38-9
|15-7
|118.2
|113.2
|28
|14
|15-2
|31-22
|13-4
|30-23
