How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM.
Texas vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Texas is 21-5 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Longhorns sit at 173rd.
- The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns average are 9.8 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (68.1).
- Texas is 22-6 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions are shooting 46.5% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 42.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
- Penn State is 16-5 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 161st.
- The Nittany Lions' 72.4 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns allow.
- Penn State has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas is posting 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 15.4 more points than it is averaging in away games (69.4).
- The Longhorns are giving up 67.4 points per game this season at home, which is 4.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Texas has performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Penn State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Penn State scores 75.9 points per game. Away, it scores 68.4.
- In 2022-23 the Nittany Lions are allowing six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (72.5).
- Penn State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (37.9%).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|TCU
|W 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/11/2023
|Kansas
|W 76-56
|T-Mobile Center
|3/16/2023
|Colgate
|W 81-61
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Indiana
|W 77-73
|United Center
|3/12/2023
|Purdue
|L 67-65
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 76-59
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Texas
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
