The Sacramento Kings (42-27) are only 3-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game road win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA.

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA

NBCS-DC and NBCS-CA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: - Wizards 117 - Kings 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 3)

Wizards (+ 3) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Kings have put together a 39-29-1 ATS record this season compared to the 32-36-2 mark of the Wizards.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Sacramento (18-15) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than Washington (14-17-2) does as the underdog (42.4%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Sacramento does it better (49.3% of the time) than Washington (47.1%).

The Kings have a .698 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-13) this season, better than the .364 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (16-28).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense Washington is the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA (112.7 points per game). On defense it is 14th (113.2 points conceded per game).

The Wizards are 13th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.2). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

Washington takes 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.4% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.