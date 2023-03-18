The NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday features a second-round matchup that pits the Kansas Jayhawks against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks' Jalen Wilson and the Razorbacks' Anthony Black are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

Kansas' Last Game

In its previous game, Kansas defeated Howard on Thursday, 96-68. Wilson scored a team-high 20 points (and added zero assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 20 7 0 0 0 2 Gradey Dick 19 11 5 3 0 3 KJ Adams 13 4 2 1 2 0

Arkansas' Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Arkansas beat Illinois 73-63. With 18 points, Ricky Council IV was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ricky Council IV 18 10 0 1 1 1 Davonte Davis 16 6 1 4 0 2 Anthony Black 12 6 1 3 1 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson posts 20.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.2 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Gradey Dick posts 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin McCullar puts up 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the floor.

Dajuan Harris is tops on his squad in assists per game (6.3), and also averages 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

KJ Adams is posting 10.5 points, 2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is posting a team-high 4.1 assists per game. And he is producing 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, making 46% of his shots from the floor.

Council is putting up team highs in points (16 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is delivering 3.6 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Razorbacks get 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Davonte Davis.

Makhi Mitchell is posting a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.2 points and 1.1 assists, making 67.1% of his shots from the field.

The Razorbacks receive 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Jordan Walsh.

Kansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 18.8 8.5 1.3 1.1 0.3 1.2 Dajuan Harris 10.4 2.7 6.9 2.8 0.4 0.9 Gradey Dick 14.5 5.4 2 1.4 0.3 2.5 Kevin McCullar 9.6 5.2 2.2 1.2 0.9 0.7 KJ Adams 10.7 4.5 2.2 0.5 0.5 0

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)