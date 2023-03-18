The No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and the No. 14 seed James Madison Dukes (26-7) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 1:30 PM. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

JMU vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Dukes score an average of 69.7 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes allow.

JMU is 15-0 when it scores more than 68.3 points.

Ohio State is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.

The Buckeyes put up 80.8 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 60.2 the Dukes allow.

Ohio State has a 23-4 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.

JMU is 23-7 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Dukes concede defensively.

The Dukes make 34.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

