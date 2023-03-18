JMU vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) versus the James Madison Dukes (26-7) at Value City Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-62 in favor of Ohio State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.
The Dukes are coming off of an 81-51 victory over Texas State in their last outing on Monday.
JMU vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
JMU vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62
JMU Schedule Analysis
- The Dukes registered their signature win of the season on December 21, when they grabbed a 78-66 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 92) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buckeyes are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most wins.
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on December 21
- 67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 133) on January 21
- 58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16
- 81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes put up 69.7 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +312 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game.
- In conference play, JMU is putting up fewer points (68.1 per game) than it is overall (69.7) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Dukes score 69.1 points per game. On the road, they average 69.4.
- JMU allows 62.3 points per game at home, and 60.9 away.
- In their last 10 games, the Dukes are putting up 67.6 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points than their season average (69.7).
