How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) take the court against the No. 16 seed Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup starts at 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Mocs' 59.6 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up to opponents.
- Chattanooga is 14-0 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.
- The 72.5 points per game the Hokies put up are 17.8 more points than the Lady Mocs allow (54.7).
- When Virginia Tech puts up more than 54.7 points, it is 24-3.
- When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 17-12.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Duke
|W 58-37
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
