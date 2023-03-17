A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) take the court against the No. 16 seed Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup starts at 5:30 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Lady Mocs' 59.6 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up to opponents.

Chattanooga is 14-0 when it scores more than 57.1 points.

Virginia Tech has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.

The 72.5 points per game the Hokies put up are 17.8 more points than the Lady Mocs allow (54.7).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 54.7 points, it is 24-3.

When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 17-12.

Virginia Tech Schedule