A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) take the court against the No. 16 seed Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The matchup starts at 5:30 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Mocs' 59.6 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 57.1 the Hokies give up to opponents.
  • Chattanooga is 14-0 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
  • Virginia Tech has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.6 points.
  • The 72.5 points per game the Hokies put up are 17.8 more points than the Lady Mocs allow (54.7).
  • When Virginia Tech puts up more than 54.7 points, it is 24-3.
  • When Chattanooga gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 17-12.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Miami (FL) W 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Duke W 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum
3/5/2023 Louisville W 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Chattanooga - Cassell Coliseum

