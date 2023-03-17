How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 16 Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they square off against the top-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) on Friday. This 1-16 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 5:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Mocs put up just 2.5 more points per game (59.6) than the Hokies allow (57.1).
- Chattanooga is 14-0 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
- Virginia Tech's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 59.6 points.
- The 72.5 points per game the Hokies put up are 17.8 more points than the Lady Mocs give up (54.7).
- Virginia Tech has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 54.7 points.
- Chattanooga has a 17-12 record when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Duke
|W 58-37
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-67
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Furman
|W 63-52
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 69-40
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/5/2023
|Wofford
|W 63-53
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/17/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
