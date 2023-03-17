Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Friday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) and Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) squaring off at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.
In their last time out, the Hokies won on Sunday 75-67 against Louisville.
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Hokies took down the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 58-37, it was their best win of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
- Virginia Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 20) on March 5
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (scoring 72.5 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball while allowing 57.1 per contest to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +479 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Virginia Tech is averaging 68.9 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (72.5 points per game) is 3.6 PPG higher.
- The Hokies average 76.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is giving up 54.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 61.9.
- The Hokies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 69.8 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.7 points fewer than the 72.5 they've scored this season.
