Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at Cassell Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-48 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Hokies enter this matchup on the heels of a 75-67 win against Louisville on Sunday.
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies beat the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils in a 58-37 win on March 4, which was their best victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game with a +479 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and give up 57.1 per contest (28th in college basketball).
- On offense, Virginia Tech is posting 68.9 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (72.5 points per game) is 3.6 PPG higher.
- The Hokies are averaging 76.9 points per game this year at home, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (67.1).
- At home, Virginia Tech is giving up 7.8 fewer points per game (54.1) than on the road (61.9).
- The Hokies have been putting up 69.8 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
